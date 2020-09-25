84°F
Letters

LETTER: Voter plans to sit this election out

Marilyn Hayes Henderson
September 24, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 

I regret to inform President Donald Trump, Joe Biden, my congressman and my senators that I am no longer going to vote. Thank you for letting me down, not doing your job and, more importantly, lying to me and the public. I have watched over the years how my vote doesn’t matter or count. It seems the Electoral College votes for me. It appears that in order to be a “good” politician, you just have to lie. So, good luck. You’re going to need it. If you want my vote call me. We’ll talk.

