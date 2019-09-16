LETTER: Walmart under no obligations to sell ammunition, firearms

Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

In his Sept. 8 letter to the Review-Journal, Bob Jack states that Walmart’s decision to limit sales of ammunition is a “cowardly act” and “an attempt to undermine The Second Amendment rights of Americans.”

Mr. Jack’s remark is fallacious.

While the Second Amendment guarantees the right to bear arms, it does not guarantee the right to purchase arms or ammunition at Walmart. Like any other retailer, Walmart officials are free to make decisions that include determining what products they will or will not sell.

Indeed, the decision to limit sales of ammunition comes after the Aug. 3 killing of 22 people at a Walmart store in El Paso and might be intended to reduce the incidence of similar random mass shootings, which we can all agree are the epitome of “cowardly acts.”