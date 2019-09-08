LETTER: Walmart wrong

Walmart’s decision to cease selling ammunition is a cowardly act that succumbs to the left-wing interests who want to rid America of its constitutional rights.

Walmart at 2310 E. Serene Ave. in Las Vegas Tuesday, March 14, 2019. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

The political decision by Walmart to curtail the sales of handgun ammunition (“Walmart to limit sales of ammo, open carry) is an attempt to undermine the Second Amendment rights of Americans. Walmart’s decision to cease selling ammunition is a cowardly act that succumbs to the left-wing interests who want to rid America of its constitutional rights. This is a shameful and unwise decision that should be reversed immediately.