93°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Letters

LETTER: Walmart wrong

September 7, 2019 - 9:00 pm
 

The political decision by Walmart to curtail the sales of handgun ammunition (“Walmart to limit sales of ammo, open carry) is an attempt to undermine the Second Amendment rights of Americans. Walmart’s decision to cease selling ammunition is a cowardly act that succumbs to the left-wing interests who want to rid America of its constitutional rights. This is a shameful and unwise decision that should be reversed immediately.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Legacy Traditional School students have lunch during the opening week of the southwest Las Vega ...
LETTER: Wasted food

We receive free lunches at Centennial High School. While that sounds like it would be great, it is not.

Thinkstock As stated in a Nye County District Attorney’s new release, defendant Gregory Kerko ...
LETTER: Timing questioned

I write in response to Professor Thomas McAffee’s column last Sunday, “Steering us away from oligarchy.”

In this July 31, 2019 photo, Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., and former Vice President Joe Biden ...
LETTER: Emissions omission

The Democratic presidential candidates who appeared Wednesday on CNN townhalls on global warming forgot the word global.

Clark County School District administration building at 5100 W. Sahara Ave. in Las Vegas (Richa ...
LETTER: District games

It should come as no surprise that the Clark County School District mysteriously found the money it needed to offer teachers the pay increases they were earlier promised.

LETTER: Expensive energy

NV Energy is shamelessly promoting renewable energy without regard to the facts.

President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
LETTER: Missing detail

Your Sunday editorial forgot one huge detail — the actual context for President Donald Trump ordering businesses out of China.

Allen Grayson, 60, from Bakersfield, Calif., eats popcorn before getting in line for a spot on ...
LETTER: Easy money
By Marcia Chami, Las Vegas

In reading Saturday’s editorial about the homeless problem in Calif., I was and wasn’t shocked.

The Liberty High school football players take the field against Chandler, Ariz., in 2018 in Hen ...
LETTER: Bad optics
By Robert Bencivenga, Henderson

In Friday’s sports section, a report was made about Liberty High School traveling to Hawaii to play football.

Christina Parreira, now a Ph.D. student at UNLV studying gender and sex work, sits in the lobby ...
LETTER: Hard work
By Robert Latchford, Henderson

Kudos to Reporter Aleksandra Appleton for her Monday article on college students working to achieve educational goals without excessive financial encumbrance.