LETTER: Want fewer carbon emissions?
Give nuclear energy another look.
Your Monday editorial, “The truth about electric vehicles and carbon emissions,” gives credence to the only logical solution to the carbon problem we face: nuclear power.
I, too, was a NIMBY until I sought out experts in nuclear physics, energy, safety and 21st-century technology. They were 100 percent in reverse of the naysayers and politicians.
The editorial was correct but didn’t offer a solution. The only solution at this time is 21st-century nuclear power. Nuclear power leaves no carbon footprint.
Compare the evolution of a nuclear plant to the evolution of the telephone. Early phones were large, unreliable and had little of today’s technology. The smartphones today are just that — smart. Nuclear plants today bear no resemblance to their former selves. They are fourth-generation design, use no water, are walkaway safe and need no refueling for decades. They provide 24/7 power, are tamper-proof, can be installed underground and are natural-disaster resistant and carbon-free.
Solar, wind or lithium batteries cannot compete with the efficiencies and costs (to our environment) of these 21st-century small modular reactors. Let’s all explore the facts with the experts and have an open mind. Time is quickly running out.