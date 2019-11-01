LETTER: Want fewer carbon emissions?

Joe Hermitt/The Patriot-News via AP

Your Monday editorial, “The truth about electric vehicles and carbon emissions,” gives credence to the only logical solution to the carbon problem we face: nuclear power.

I, too, was a NIMBY until I sought out experts in nuclear physics, energy, safety and 21st-century technology. They were 100 percent in reverse of the naysayers and politicians.

The editorial was correct but didn’t offer a solution. The only solution at this time is 21st-century nuclear power. Nuclear power leaves no carbon footprint.

Compare the evolution of a nuclear plant to the evolution of the telephone. Early phones were large, unreliable and had little of today’s technology. The smartphones today are just that — smart. Nuclear plants today bear no resemblance to their former selves. They are fourth-generation design, use no water, are walkaway safe and need no refueling for decades. They provide 24/7 power, are tamper-proof, can be installed underground and are natural-disaster resistant and carbon-free.

Solar, wind or lithium batteries cannot compete with the efficiencies and costs (to our environment) of these 21st-century small modular reactors. Let’s all explore the facts with the experts and have an open mind. Time is quickly running out.