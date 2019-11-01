45°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Letters

LETTER: Want fewer carbon emissions?

Susan Newton Henderson
October 31, 2019 - 9:00 pm
 

Your Monday editorial, “The truth about electric vehicles and carbon emissions,” gives credence to the only logical solution to the carbon problem we face: nuclear power.

I, too, was a NIMBY until I sought out experts in nuclear physics, energy, safety and 21st-century technology. They were 100 percent in reverse of the naysayers and politicians.

The editorial was correct but didn’t offer a solution. The only solution at this time is 21st-century nuclear power. Nuclear power leaves no carbon footprint.

Compare the evolution of a nuclear plant to the evolution of the telephone. Early phones were large, unreliable and had little of today’s technology. The smartphones today are just that — smart. Nuclear plants today bear no resemblance to their former selves. They are fourth-generation design, use no water, are walkaway safe and need no refueling for decades. They provide 24/7 power, are tamper-proof, can be installed underground and are natural-disaster resistant and carbon-free.

Solar, wind or lithium batteries cannot compete with the efficiencies and costs (to our environment) of these 21st-century small modular reactors. Let’s all explore the facts with the experts and have an open mind. Time is quickly running out.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
LETTER: Donald Trump violates his oath of office
Steve Danning Las Vegas

Donald Trump’s conduct alone justifies not only his impeachment by the House, but his conviction by the Senate and his removal from the office.

(Getty Images)
LETTER: Science and the existence of God
David Zamarin Henderson

Science explains a lot and is one of humankind’s greatest achievements, but so far the question of God’s existence remains outside its realm of understanding.

(AP Photo/Amy Taxin, File)
LETTER: No camping for the Las Vegas homeless
Michael Whisted Las Vegas

There is nothing kind about leaving people lying on the side of the road. Do we want Las Vegas to become another disaster like San Francisco?

Hanna Olivas cuddles with her grandchild Dominic Camacho, 2, at her home in Las Vegas, Wednesda ...
LETTER: Dying on your own terms
Linda Gonsalves Las Vegas

There are angels on Earth, and they are hospice doctors and nurses.

LETTER: Congress dithers on the real issues
Darlene Jones Las Vegas

This is what Congress should be working on instead of holding all these nonsensical impeachment hearings.