LETTER: Warnings about the southern border

Yet the administration does little.

President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

It was interesting to read in Saturday’s Review Journal that Panama’s foreign minister has advised the Biden administration that 60,000 more (illegal) immigrants are headed to the southwestern borders of this country.

The article also mentioned that there had been previous warnings predating the debacle that occurred at Del Rio.

I’m curious what the response would be if this same mass of people were headed to the Eastern coast of New York, New Jersey, Rhode Island, etc.