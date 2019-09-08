93°F
Letters

LETTER: Wasted food

September 7, 2019 - 9:00 pm
 

In light of the recent debates in the school system over teachers not receiving the pay that they deserve, something has come to my mind. I attend Centennial High School. We receive free lunches there. While that sounds like it would be great, it is not. Because the lines are extremely long, you sometimes don’t even get a chance to get any food or finish eating it. There is a big problem with line-cutting, as well, and there isn’t anyone there to oversee that.

Also, there is a lot of waste. You don’t have the opportunity to pick and choose the food you are given. Instead, you have to take everything. For example, I just wanted to eat the pizza and was told I had to choose two sides to go with it. I didn’t want those sides and ended up throwing them away. I felt wasteful doing so, but I’m not the only one. Everyone throws away so much food. I feel like if people were paying for it, they wouldn’t be so wasteful. I think this program should be re-evaluated and the money spent on it should be put to better use.

Walmart at 2310 E. Serene Ave. in Las Vegas Tuesday, March 14, 2019. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Revi ...
LETTER: Walmart wrong

Walmart’s decision to cease selling ammunition is a cowardly act that succumbs to the left-wing interests who want to rid America of its constitutional rights.

Thinkstock As stated in a Nye County District Attorney’s new release, defendant Gregory Kerko ...
LETTER: Timing questioned

I write in response to Professor Thomas McAffee’s column last Sunday, “Steering us away from oligarchy.”

In this July 31, 2019 photo, Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., and former Vice President Joe Biden ...
LETTER: Emissions omission

The Democratic presidential candidates who appeared Wednesday on CNN townhalls on global warming forgot the word global.

Clark County School District administration building at 5100 W. Sahara Ave. in Las Vegas (Richa ...
LETTER: District games

It should come as no surprise that the Clark County School District mysteriously found the money it needed to offer teachers the pay increases they were earlier promised.

LETTER: Expensive energy

NV Energy is shamelessly promoting renewable energy without regard to the facts.

President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
LETTER: Missing detail

Your Sunday editorial forgot one huge detail — the actual context for President Donald Trump ordering businesses out of China.

Allen Grayson, 60, from Bakersfield, Calif., eats popcorn before getting in line for a spot on ...
LETTER: Easy money
By Marcia Chami, Las Vegas

In reading Saturday’s editorial about the homeless problem in Calif., I was and wasn’t shocked.

The Liberty High school football players take the field against Chandler, Ariz., in 2018 in Hen ...
LETTER: Bad optics
By Robert Bencivenga, Henderson

In Friday’s sports section, a report was made about Liberty High School traveling to Hawaii to play football.

Christina Parreira, now a Ph.D. student at UNLV studying gender and sex work, sits in the lobby ...
LETTER: Hard work
By Robert Latchford, Henderson

Kudos to Reporter Aleksandra Appleton for her Monday article on college students working to achieve educational goals without excessive financial encumbrance.