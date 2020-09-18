88°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Letters

LETTER: We must band together to fight the climate crisis

Lynn Lanier Henderson
September 17, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 

Finally, a reason for many fiscal conservatives to accept the facts of climate change: A report issued last week by President Donald Trump’s commodity regulators concluded that climate change threatens our economy. The report concludes: “A world wracked by frequent and devastating shocks from climate change cannot sustain the fundamental conditions supporting our financial systems.”

As predicted by scientists, a warming Earth has resulted in record drought, forest fires, floods, and hurricanes. Unlike decades past, these disasters are happening all at once worldwide. Scientists agree this record-setting string of disasters is exacerbated by carbon dioxide spewed into the atmosphere by burning fossil fuels.

Climate change is not a belief or political stance. Scientists have known for a century that it’s natural for carbon dioxide to trap heat. Because atmospheric carbon dioxide has increased 30 percent in a relatively short time, the planet is now warming up much faster than before humans walked the Earth.

We must band together as one and fight this climate crisis. A major step would be to convert to clean energy. Moreover, unlike fossil fuel-wasting assets, installing renewable energy and transportation cleans the environment and creates jobs and wealth.

MOST READ
1
Woman hits $789K jackpot, then wins another $5K at downtown casino
Woman hits $789K jackpot, then wins another $5K at downtown casino
2
COVID task force says Clark County bars can reopen
COVID task force says Clark County bars can reopen
3
Las Vegas ties rainless record after dry summer
Las Vegas ties rainless record after dry summer
4
CARTOON: Biden and Harris
CARTOON: Biden and Harris
5
Las Vegas gets look at some hotel COVID data, but what does it mean?
Las Vegas gets look at some hotel COVID data, but what does it mean?
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Mourners hug beside the names of the deceased Jesus Sanchez and Marianne MacFarlane at the Nati ...
LETTER: Remembering the unity of 9/11
Phillip L. Flaherty Las Vegas

Perhaps our next unity will come this Election Day, but I am not betting on it.

Benjamin Hager / Las Vegas Review-Journal
LETTER: NFR leaving Las Vegas is symptomatic of a larger problem
Daniel Shumny Las Vegas

Now that our woke leaders gave away the NFR to Houston for this year only (supposedly), chances are the cowboys will be enticed to stay there for the future and give Vegas the royal buck.

Some of the Oakland Raiders interlock arms and sit during the national anthem before their game ...
LETTER: NFL sowing the seeds of division
Paula Phelps Henderson

Sports are at their best when they bring us together. All they are doing now is further dividing us by race.