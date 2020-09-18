LETTER: We must band together to fight the climate crisis

AP Photo/Ross Andreson

Finally, a reason for many fiscal conservatives to accept the facts of climate change: A report issued last week by President Donald Trump’s commodity regulators concluded that climate change threatens our economy. The report concludes: “A world wracked by frequent and devastating shocks from climate change cannot sustain the fundamental conditions supporting our financial systems.”

As predicted by scientists, a warming Earth has resulted in record drought, forest fires, floods, and hurricanes. Unlike decades past, these disasters are happening all at once worldwide. Scientists agree this record-setting string of disasters is exacerbated by carbon dioxide spewed into the atmosphere by burning fossil fuels.

Climate change is not a belief or political stance. Scientists have known for a century that it’s natural for carbon dioxide to trap heat. Because atmospheric carbon dioxide has increased 30 percent in a relatively short time, the planet is now warming up much faster than before humans walked the Earth.

We must band together as one and fight this climate crisis. A major step would be to convert to clean energy. Moreover, unlike fossil fuel-wasting assets, installing renewable energy and transportation cleans the environment and creates jobs and wealth.