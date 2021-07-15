96°F
Letters

LETTER: We must make it more inconvenient for those who refuse to get COVID shots

Glenn Erdell Las Vegas
July 14, 2021 - 9:00 pm
 
AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File
AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File

Surveys show 25 percent of U.S. adults are hesitant or refuse to receive COVID vaccinations, and Nevada is up to 10 percent behind U.S. vaccination rates despite the proven safety and efficacy of the vaccines and the fact that they are free and easily obtained. The latest surge is predominantly from the new delta variant, and 99 percent of cases are in the unvaccinated, who are breeding grounds for stronger variants. If COVID illness and death were self-contained, they would be entitled to foolishly remain unvaccinated. But their decision is effecting the lives of others. This is unacceptable.

Rather than incentivizing people to get vaccinated, we need to disincentivize those who do not receive the shots. Allow entry to all indoor facilities without masks only if proof of vaccination is shown, tag those with proof and have security remove those seen without tags and masks. Difficult? Yes. But necessary and, I hope, temporary.

