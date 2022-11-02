LETTER: Weak president can’t free American star imprisoned in Russia
Where’s Donald Trump when you need him?
Brittney Griner, one of our greatest athletes, has wallowed in a Russian jail cell since February. Now, apparently, she is headed to a Russian penal colony. Weak Joe Biden hasn’t been able to obtain her release in eight months.
I never really liked Donald Trump, but I’ll say this much: He would have had Ms. Griner back in the states in a matter of weeks. This weak administration is an absolute disgrace.