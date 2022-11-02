68°F
LETTER: Weak president can’t free American star imprisoned in Russia

Don Sexton Las Vegas
November 1, 2022 - 9:02 pm
 
President Donald Trump waves as he walks to Air Force One as he departs Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, at Andrews Air Force Base, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Brittney Griner, one of our greatest athletes, has wallowed in a Russian jail cell since February. Now, apparently, she is headed to a Russian penal colony. Weak Joe Biden hasn’t been able to obtain her release in eight months.

I never really liked Donald Trump, but I’ll say this much: He would have had Ms. Griner back in the states in a matter of weeks. This weak administration is an absolute disgrace.

