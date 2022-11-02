LETTER: Weak president can’t free American star imprisoned in Russia

President Donald Trump waves as he walks to Air Force One as he departs Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, at Andrews Air Force Base, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Brittney Griner, one of our greatest athletes, has wallowed in a Russian jail cell since February. Now, apparently, she is headed to a Russian penal colony. Weak Joe Biden hasn’t been able to obtain her release in eight months.

I never really liked Donald Trump, but I’ll say this much: He would have had Ms. Griner back in the states in a matter of weeks. This weak administration is an absolute disgrace.