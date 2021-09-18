84°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
77-logo-phone 77-logo-tablet 77-logo-pc
covid-logo-phone covid-logo-tablet covid-logo-pc
Letters

LETTER: Wear a mask at the gym but go maskless at the Raiders game?

Jay W. Neely Henderson
September 17, 2021 - 9:00 pm
 
Aerial view of Allegiant Stadium and the Las Vegas Strip. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journ ...
Aerial view of Allegiant Stadium and the Las Vegas Strip. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

Please explain why I have to wear a mask at the gym when exercising by myself yet 60,000-plus people — including Gov. Steve Sisolak — are celebrated while packed together indoors maskless and screaming at the Raiders Monday night football game? If you need any further proof that the political elites are nothing more than duplicitous liars, then you don’t even believe your own eyes.

MOST READ
1
Mount Charleston lodge ‘total loss’ after early morning blaze
Mount Charleston lodge ‘total loss’ after early morning blaze
2
Some motorists may face 224-mile detour on I-15 between Nevada, Utah
Some motorists may face 224-mile detour on I-15 between Nevada, Utah
3
Family identifies woman found dead in desert south of Las Vegas
Family identifies woman found dead in desert south of Las Vegas
4
Las Vegas police find 30 boa constrictors in Southern Highlands home
Las Vegas police find 30 boa constrictors in Southern Highlands home
5
Behavioral therapist suspected of sex assault in Las Vegas Valley
Behavioral therapist suspected of sex assault in Las Vegas Valley
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol ...
LETTER: Protests an important part of American history
Thomas Alessio Las Vegas

I reached the age of legal adulthood in the 1960s. I witnessed protest after protest. The purpose was to make the administration listen to the issues of those protesting.

President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
LETTER: Our national leaders are letting us down
John Turzer Henderson

Is anyone else upset with the daily “lessons” that our national leaders are teaching all Americans, including the leaders of tomorrow, our youth?

(The Associated Press)
LETTER: The Supreme Court and the Texas abortion law
John Pauli Las Vegas

The U.S. Supreme Court decided not to decide on whether vigilantes can enforce a ban on abortion while a ban on abortion is clearly unconstitutional until Roe v. Wade is overturned.