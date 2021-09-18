LETTER: Wear a mask at the gym but go maskless at the Raiders game?

Please explain why I have to wear a mask at the gym when exercising by myself yet people are celebrated while packed together indoors maskless and screaming at the Raiders Monday night football game?

Aerial view of Allegiant Stadium and the Las Vegas Strip. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

Please explain why I have to wear a mask at the gym when exercising by myself yet 60,000-plus people — including Gov. Steve Sisolak — are celebrated while packed together indoors maskless and screaming at the Raiders Monday night football game? If you need any further proof that the political elites are nothing more than duplicitous liars, then you don’t even believe your own eyes.