Letters

LETTER: What about homebound seniors and COVID shots?

David D. Werner Henderson
January 19, 2021 - 9:00 pm
 
The Clark County’s Health District or some other related agency needs to ensure that we who are living alone and homebound, attended by home caregivers and home health agencies, receive administration of the COVID vaccines in our homes. As an 84-year-old man, I have my caregiver do all my errands. I go out very rarely, mainly to doctor appointments.

My home health care agency is not able to obtain the vaccine. Theoretically, I could have a prescription from my pharmacy for my caregiver to pick up a shot and then home administer it. However, pharmacies can refuse to dispense vaccines in this way.

I hope someone will be able to authorize home health care agencies to receive and administer the vaccines — or at least for pharmacies to dispense the vaccines to the public, who can choose where to have them administered.

