LETTER: What is Putin thinking?

Russian President Vladimir Putin. (Alexei Nikolsky/Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

What can the Russian leader possibly be thinking? Without provocation, Vladimir Putin has brutally attacked his neighbor, Ukraine. Thousands of men, women and children will pointlessly die for the sin of not capitulating to Russia.

How does Putin imagine this will all end? Does he think that, after all the killing and destruction, the world will forgive and forget his behavior?

How about the rest of the Russians? Do they expect to be playing soccer and ice hockey again with the rest of the world? Does he really expect to have normal trade again with the free world?

I’m sorry, it’s more than I can understand.