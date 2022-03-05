56°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Letters

LETTER: What is Putin thinking?

Ed Dornlas Las Vegas
March 4, 2022 - 9:00 pm
 
Russian President Vladimir Putin. (Alexei Nikolsky/Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
Russian President Vladimir Putin. (Alexei Nikolsky/Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

What can the Russian leader possibly be thinking? Without provocation, Vladimir Putin has brutally attacked his neighbor, Ukraine. Thousands of men, women and children will pointlessly die for the sin of not capitulating to Russia.

How does Putin imagine this will all end? Does he think that, after all the killing and destruction, the world will forgive and forget his behavior?

How about the rest of the Russians? Do they expect to be playing soccer and ice hockey again with the rest of the world? Does he really expect to have normal trade again with the free world?

I’m sorry, it’s more than I can understand.

MOST READ
1
New video shows moments before deadliest crash in Nevada records
New video shows moments before deadliest crash in Nevada records
2
Las Vegas gas prices hit all-time high after overnight spike
Las Vegas gas prices hit all-time high after overnight spike
3
Bill would raise tax reporting limit for casino jackpots
Bill would raise tax reporting limit for casino jackpots
4
Industrial park another step closer to replacing shuttered casino
Industrial park another step closer to replacing shuttered casino
5
Argument leads to fatal shooting near UNLV
Argument leads to fatal shooting near UNLV
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
LETTER: Nothing funny about Ukraine cartoon
Kathryn Bussel Las Vegas

Regardless of political affiliation, I highly doubt that Republicans, Democrats or independents favor the Russian invasion of Ukraine.