LETTER: What to do with Afghanis who helped the U.S. military?

(AP Photo/Elliott Spagat, File)

Among many Americans, there is concern for the welfare for the Afghanis who helped the U.S. military during the several years of war in Afghanistan. The president has indicated that several have already been moved to the United States to protect them from the advancing Taliban, and that others will be moved to friendly nations. He indicated Congress would have to act to admit more to the United States.

I have a simpler solution. Why doesn’t he have the U.S. Air Force fly them to a northern city in Mexico and allow them to enter America with all of the other people from Central America and the other countries around the world?