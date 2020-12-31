41°F
Letters

LETTER: What will the media do without Donald Trump?

Ed Dornlas Las Vegas
December 30, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 
President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

As 2020 draws to a close, take a moment to feel sad for our mainstream media. After four years of nonstop campaigning, they are finally getting their wish: President Donald Trump will be out of office.

Too late, they will realize that now they won’t have Mr. Trump to blame for all our troubles, real and imaginary. Gone will be his pithy tweets that so energized their liberal base. Now, instead of a president speaking directly to at least half the country, they’ll be getting Joe Biden reporting the opinion of committees comprised of unelected bureaucrats.

Reviewing the president’s many accomplishments — from relocating our Israeli embassy to Jerusalem to avoiding war with both Iran and North Korea to his crowning achievement of the COVID-19 vaccine — it should be obvious that these were due solely to President Trump’s strength of mind and single-minded dedication to our country.

Thanks, Mr. President.

