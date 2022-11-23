49°F
Letters

LETTER: What’s so bad about Nevada taking four days to count votes?

Sharolyn Craft Las Vegas
November 22, 2022 - 9:02 pm
 
FILE - In this Oct. 29, 2020, file photo, a person places a mail-in ballot in a drop box at the ...
FILE - In this Oct. 29, 2020, file photo, a person places a mail-in ballot in a drop box at the Clark County Election Department in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

In his Saturday letter, Abraham Sprinsock said that the Postal Service “received $ 107 billion from the federal government this year.” But according to the Brookings Institution, “The Postal Service receives no direct taxpayer funds. It relies on revenues from stamps and other service fees to fund its operations.”

I would also add that without mail-in ballots, lines at the voting sites would be long, and senior citizens, such as me, would be unable to get to the sites to vote.

What is so bad about taking four days to count votes? The rules the registrar of voters has to follow ensure a safe and accurate vote.

I suggest we look at concerns regarding gerrymandering and the massive amount of campaign donations that flow in without requiring the identification of all donors, red or blue.

