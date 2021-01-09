LETTER: Where was the vaccine preparation by Nevada officials?

(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

The distribution of the COVID vaccine lacks a comprehensive plan to ensure its timely administration. Nevada officials (namely the governor) had months to prepare for the distribution of the vaccine. Instead they dithered around waiting for the vaccine to be available.

What they could have done and can still do is to create a website that would allow individuals to enter their pertinent information to determine their place in line. It would also allow for the effective scheduling of the shot and allow for any and all paperwork to be done online before the shot is administered. For those not having online access, kiosks could be set up in various grocery stores, banks, casinos, etc. I’m sure that the private sector would welcome the kiosks as a way of getting business back to normal.

Yes, this would require some thought and effort, but the private sector does it all the time. Unfortunately, government never seems to be able to tackle a problem in quick time.

With this database as a planning tool, the state could set up centers based upon the need in certain areas for the administration of the vaccine with scheduled appointments. Instead, we are left to a guessing game of how many people want the vaccine and where these folks are located and when they might receive the shot.

Given that the Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation can’t even get unemployment checks out to individuals after 10 months doesn’t bode well for the state being able to deliver the vaccine anytime soon to the general public. Yes, this is best described as a shot in the dark.