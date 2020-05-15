LETTER: Why did Gov. Sisolak order tanning salons closed?

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak. (Cathleen Allison/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

I cannot understand why Gov. Steve Sisolak chose to keep tanning salons closed. They are better at social distancing than hair or nail salons. You check in at the front desk where you can social distance. Then it’s off to an enclosed room by yourself. The beds are sanitized with hospital-grade disinfectant. There’s not much to actually touch in the room. And anything touched can be disinfected while cleaning the beds.

Obviously, no one in the governor’s family has ever used a tanning salon and, therefore, it’s not important to him.