Letters

LETTER: Why disturb the quaintness of downtown Henderson?

William M. Lakas Las Vegas
June 10, 2019 - 9:00 pm
 

Re: Paul Gary’s response to Karen Jakl concerning downtown Henderson and the planned new ice rink involving the Vegas Golden Knights:

I’ve been in Las Vegas for more than 40 years, and I can honestly say last month was the first time I ever visited downtown Henderson. It was as if I had to reset my clock back 40 years. I so wanted to just park my car and walk around the downtown area and see all the quaint shops. It even had old-time casinos.

Embrace change? I think not. I can go anywhere for that. Let me see downtown Henderson as it is so I can momentarily live in the past. Henderson seems to be surviving. Let it be.

LETTER:

In Wayne Allyn Root’s Review-Journal commentary of June 6 (“Trump’s work ethic will carry the day in 2020 election”), he stated: “Meanwhile, (President Donald) Trump stood on the stage at the Air Force Academy graduation ceremony last week and shook the hands of all 900-plus graduates. What president ever did that?”

LETTER: Donald Trump in jail?
J.J. Schrader Henderson

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has now proclaimed that she ultimately wants to see President Donald Trump in jail.

LETTER: Don’t count out Wile E. Coyote just yet
Joe Van Rhyn Las Vegas

I was amused with Wayne Allyn Root’s analogy of Donald Trump being the Roadrunner and Democrats playing the role of Wile E. Coyote.

LETTER: Gov. Sisolak correct to veto popular vote bill
Ray Kolander Las Vegas

This piece of ill-advised legislation was nothing more than an attempt to change election rules because the Democratic candidate didn’t win in 2016.