LETTER: Why disturb the quaintness of downtown Henderson?

Re: Paul Gary’s response to Karen Jakl concerning downtown Henderson and the planned new ice rink involving the Vegas Golden Knights:

I’ve been in Las Vegas for more than 40 years, and I can honestly say last month was the first time I ever visited downtown Henderson. It was as if I had to reset my clock back 40 years. I so wanted to just park my car and walk around the downtown area and see all the quaint shops. It even had old-time casinos.

Embrace change? I think not. I can go anywhere for that. Let me see downtown Henderson as it is so I can momentarily live in the past. Henderson seems to be surviving. Let it be.