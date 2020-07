A view of the deteriorating turf at the footballl field at Valley High School in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019. The team's football field, along with the fields at Clark and Rancho, have been deemed unsafe. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Am I getting this right? In this time of pandemic, economic collapse and tax revenue uncertainty, the Clark County School District is going to install artificial turf on all the school football fields (“High school fields getting new turf,” July 17). They don’t even know if there will be school, let alone football games. Who is running the asylum?