Letters

LETTER: Will Annie Black denounce the rhetoric?

Paul Costantino Mesquite
January 12, 2021 - 9:00 pm
 
Annie Black (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
For the past few weeks, President Donald Trump has called on the most rabid of his followers to come to Washington to try to subvert the will of the people. It makes me wonder what Nevada Assemblywoman Annie Black was doing there. It calls into question her judgment. I’d like to hear Ms. Black denounce, in particular, Mr. Trump’s inflammatory rhetoric that caused the disaster.

It’s time for the Republican Party to move past the divisiveness of the past four years. If not, we’ll be wandering in the wilderness.

THE LATEST
AP Photo/Richard Drew, File
LETTER: Time to reign in Big Tech with federal regulation
Eric Yaillen Las Vegas

Democracy dies in darkness. The most basic constitutional right includes free speech and the right to public assembly (whether in person or virtually). Big Tech apparently couldn’t care less.

Elizabeth Brumley Las Vegas Review-Journal @EliPagePhoto
LETTER: Free lunch at the Clark County School District
Brandon G. Taylor Henderson

It may be true that 70 percent of Clark County School District students are provided lunch. But that does not mean that 70 percent of district students need free school lunches.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif. (AP Photo/Josh Reynolds)
LETTER: Pelosi fans the flames
Jill Levy North Las Vegas

In this time of frayed tempers, the last thing needed is Nancy Pelosi fanning the flames and creating panic.

President-elect Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
LETTER: Joe can be childish, too
David Tulanian Las Vegas

How adult was it when Mr. Biden told a room full of people that they “ain’t black” unless they vote for him?