LETTER: Will former LVCVA chief get off with a hand slap?

Rossi Ralenkotter. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

It appears that Rossi Ralenkotter is on his way to getting a slap on the hands, contrary to the punishment he deserves as the disgraced former CEO of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitor Authority (Wednesday Review-Journal). This public servant was paid nearly $1 million a year, and he received a severance package in addition to the $300,000-a-year pension.

Much can be critically said about this quasi-government agency that spends more than $200 million a year and the failure of board members to live up to their fiduciary responsibility. And one would think the CEO of such an organization would be ultimately responsibility for guarding these funds. Au contraire. The fox, being Mr. Ralenkotter, was in the hen house, being the LVCVA.

If Mr. Ralenkotter is allowed to skate on the felony charges and preserve his pension, this would be the real crime. Thieves, especially those who steal from the public coffers, should not be able to walk away with a few mea culpas and a pittance in restitution and fines.