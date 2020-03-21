LETTER: Will government workers share in the coronavirus pain?

I don’t know the conclusion of this, but I’m thinking … recessions, depressions and viruses cause layoffs, pay cuts and business interruptions. But they affect the personal finances of only the value creators, i.e., the taxpayers, those who keep the economy spinning.

These issues virtually never impact the personal finances of value consumers, i.e., government employees. Their pay doesn’t get cut regardless of real life events and influences.

Many people see it as a desirable ideal that we give and take “from each according to his ability, to each according to his needs.” So I’m wondering if we should come up with a way to share the burdens and impositions of a sometimes volatile economy.

Perhaps when businesses are closing, private payrolls are slashed and ordinary people are suffering layoffs, we should allow government workers to endure 15 percent to 20 percent pay cuts — not to be reimbursed later, but a true reduction of income.

This would allow all of us to share the burden and spread the misery just a tiny bit. Government workers would keep their jobs, and private workers would still suffer terminations. But at least those who still have jobs would understand just a little bit what happens when there are fewer dollars to sustain a household and a family.