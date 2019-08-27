LETTER: Will test scores go up if Clark County teachers get their money?

Ronda Churchill/Las Vegas Review-Journal

If the teachers succeed in getting their raises and due salary adjustments, will this guarantee that Nevada will no longer be at the bottom of the barrel in educational rankings? The answer clearly involves more than throwing money at the problem — and many people, educators included, bear the responsibility for this dismal situation. Other systems — the parochial model comes to mind — pay their teachers at the bottom rung and have large class sizes, yet turn out excellent products.

So the fix goes well beyond dollars. Who will own up?