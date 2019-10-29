47°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Letters

LETTER: World Series shows need for using technology on ball and strike calls

John Chontos Las Vegas
October 28, 2019 - 9:00 pm
 

Having watched the World Series so far, and being impartial, I think it is time to replace the home plate umpire with the technology that exists to call balls and strikes.

The home plate umpire is needed — as are the other umpires — for decisions on plays, but I have seen so many bad pitch calls, for both teams, that existing technology should be implemented to determine balls and strikes.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(AP Photo/Amy Taxin, File)
LETTER: No camping for the Las Vegas homeless
Michael Whisted Las Vegas

There is nothing kind about leaving people lying on the side of the road. Do we want Las Vegas to become another disaster like San Francisco?

Hanna Olivas cuddles with her grandchild Dominic Camacho, 2, at her home in Las Vegas, Wednesda ...
LETTER: Dying on your own terms
Linda Gonsalves Las Vegas

There are angels on Earth, and they are hospice doctors and nurses.

LETTER: Congress dithers on the real issues
Darlene Jones Las Vegas

This is what Congress should be working on instead of holding all these nonsensical impeachment hearings.

Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph
LETTER: No time to eat
Jim Hayes Las Vegas

Amelia Pak-Harvey once again hit the nail on the head with her Oct. 19 column on school lunch periods being too short for students to get the proper nutrition to support their academic and physical needs.

Hillary Clinton (Craig Ruttle/AP file)
LETTER: Hillary in 2020?
Carmine A. DiFazio North Las Vegas

American voters who don’t believe Hillary R. Clinton is running for president in November 2020 also don’t believe California is a welfare state with open borders.

Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph
LETTER: Metro and ICE
Mike Peterman Las Vegas

What a horrible situation that the Metropolitan Police Department has succumbed to in allowing criminals to roam the streets of Las Vegas

An injured Syrian arrives at a refugee camp in Rashidin, near Idlib, Syria, after was evacuated ...
LETTER: Remembering refugees
Tom Hoover Las Vegas

The turmoil in Syria over the last few years has been responsible for wholesale death and destruction as well as 6 million refugees.

President Donald Trump waves as he walks to Air Force One as he departs Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, ...
LETTER: Trump’s in trouble
Mary Longmore North Las Vegas

Wayne Allyn Root’s crystal ball is cracked and soon to crumble.