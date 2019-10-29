LETTER: World Series shows need for using technology on ball and strike calls
Both teams getting plenty of bad calls.
Having watched the World Series so far, and being impartial, I think it is time to replace the home plate umpire with the technology that exists to call balls and strikes.
The home plate umpire is needed — as are the other umpires — for decisions on plays, but I have seen so many bad pitch calls, for both teams, that existing technology should be implemented to determine balls and strikes.