Letter writer defeats his argument on sexual harassment

Jon Joseph’s Jan. 24 letter to the editor was a shining example of the very issue he wrote in to criticize. He indicated that explicit online content (pictures, in his case) gives him and others the right to harass women. If he can be so easily titillated into “wanting to commit harassment” (his words), perhaps he should recognize that he is part of the problem.

It is surprising that he could so aggressively miss the point of a movement which has been trying desperately to explain that women are not responsible when men harass them.