Lower tax refunds and the Trump tax reform

In response to complaints about smaller tax refunds:

I’m a middle-class retiree. My refund was smaller than usual. But the IRS had withheld less from my checks last year so my take-home pay was higher. When I compared my 2018 return with my 2017 return, I found that, because of the increased standard deduction and the new tax scales, my tax bill was significantly smaller.

I also do my 76-year-old mother-in-law’s taxes. She lives frugally on Social Security and a small survivor’s pension from her late husband. Her tax bill fell to nearly nothing, which was appreciated. Thank you, President Donald Trump.