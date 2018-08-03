LVCVA chief Ralenkotter doesn’t deserve more than his lavish pension

Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority President and CEO Rossi Ralenkotter. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Get me a state job from which I can retire on a pension of $350,000 per year. Rossi Ralenkotter, CEO of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, has been pulling the wool over the eyes of Nevada taxpayers since 2004. I believe his excessive expenses, gifts and first-class airline trips amount to theft, plain and simple.

Not only should he not get a retirement settlement, but his excessive pension should also be in jeopardy. He has absconded with taxpayer money from the authority’s $251 million budget. Hold him accountable.