Making assumptions about the president, health care

Maybe I’m just not intelligent enough to understand a few things that Tracey Brice Howard expressed in her Tuesday letter.

First, Ms. Brice Howard says Mr. Trump “colluded with Russia to win the election.” What I don’t understand is … how? Did they hack voting booths? Did they hire illegals or dissatisfied voters to vote for Mr. Trump? It can’t be WikiLeaks because Julian Assange has stated emphatically that the information was not provided by Russia.

Second, she says that the insurance companies caused the Obamacare problems. Again, how? Weren’t they following the laws of Obamacare and the rules of their various states?

Third, Ms. Brice Howard states “we all know single-payer health care is on its way.” Well, darn it, I was one who didn’t. I’m probably the only one, right, who sees all the countries such as Canada with single-payer plans and which have people crossing our border to be treated in a reasonable amount of time. And, of course, I was delusional when I believed all the studies saying we already had the best health-care system in the world.