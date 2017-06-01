Many Nevadans depend on ride-sharing services

Gabriella Benavidez Las Vegas Review-Journal @gabbydeebee

I am appalled that the Democrats in the Legislature are attempting to regulate Uber and Lyft out of business for the second time this session (“Amended bill threatens Uber, Lyft,” Tuesday Review-Journal). Especially since Democrats position themselves as champions of the poor and disabled.

Ride-sharing is a boon to the poorer among us — those who can’t afford cars or who struggle to make car and insurance payments. They now have the freedom to take on-call or secondary jobs, and be available at any time around the clock, because they know that a car will be available to pick them up within minutes.

People without cars are at a severe disadvantage during medical emergencies. If they need to get to the emergency room or urgent care, and they can’t get ahold of a friend with a car, they are at the mercy of a very expensive ambulance ride. Uber can arrive almost immediately and take those with non-life-threatening situations to needed medical care.

In addition, disabled people now have an option beyond having to make an appointment with the RTC shuttles to get around.

Taxis simply aren’t much of an alternative. It has been routine for decades to have extremely long waits for a cab outside of the tourism areas — sometimes, the cab won’t show up at all. Ride-sharing cars show up, and do so quickly.