Letters

Martini and Rossi on the rocks?

William T. Clark Las Vegas
August 15, 2018 - 9:00 pm
 

Rossi Ralenkotter, CEO of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, sure has decided to retire really fast now that he has been exposed (Friday Review-Journal). I thought of an old commercial jingle: “Martini and Rossi on the rocks.” That might describe Oscar Goodman and Mr. Ralenkotter getting free chauffeur service while the taxpayers are taken for a ride.

What a pompous and arrogant person to think he is entitled to a lucrative parachute from a board of directors that must kiss his ring.

ad-high_impact_4
More in Letters
TOP NEWS
ad-infeed_1x2_1
News Headlines
ad-infeed_1
ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Events
 
Add Event
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like