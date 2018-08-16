Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority President and CEO Rossi Ralenkotter. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Rossi Ralenkotter, CEO of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, sure has decided to retire really fast now that he has been exposed (Friday Review-Journal). I thought of an old commercial jingle: “Martini and Rossi on the rocks.” That might describe Oscar Goodman and Mr. Ralenkotter getting free chauffeur service while the taxpayers are taken for a ride.

What a pompous and arrogant person to think he is entitled to a lucrative parachute from a board of directors that must kiss his ring.