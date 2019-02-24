Maryland Parkway light-rail plan would be a costly boondoggle

Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @bizutesfaye

The Regional Transportation Commission, another layer of bureaucracy, will be asking you to support (that means “send money”) to build a light-rail system along Maryland Parkway. This is a government boondoggle of the highest order.

To be clear, a public transportation system can be good, and a speedy transit system will get workers to their destination faster than the automobile. But light rail isn’t the way.

Let’s look at cost. What is the biggest cost of a light-rail project? It is the laying of the tracks and heavy electrical overhead lines that dominate the budget. And these tracks are permanent — you better be sure this is where you want your city to grow.

Electric buses are a much more cost-effective solution. Sure, you still need electric lines, but they can be moved — unlike train rails. Buses themselves are more cost-effective (and made in the United States), and the routes can be changed if needed. Transit lanes (buses only) can also be rerouted as the need arises and are speedy, just like rail lines. Electric buses are available now, and local electricians can be building overhead lines in the near future, negating a 5-10 year lag time light rail would entail.

The light-rail project would dictate the direction that Las Vegas will go for 50 years. It’s the wrong way.