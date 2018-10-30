May the Pittsburgh victims rest in peace

Saturday was yet another sad day in America … just like the Oct. 1 Mandalay Bay massacre in Las Vegas … the South Carolina church massacre … and all the school, church and workplace mass shootings. Rest in peace to the departed and condolences to their families, friends and loved ones.

Congress should renew its previous (1994-2004) ban on assault rifles, which was supported by Ronald Reagan, George H.W. Bush and Bill Clinton and upheld by the Supreme Court.

Assault rifles were designed for military use. We should not make it easy for anyone with a grudge, mental illness or a hate-filled heart to kill so many people with ease.