CNN's Jim Acosta. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

On Sunday, the Review-Journal’s political cartoonist, Michael Ramirez, depicted Jim Acosta as a Grinch for doing his job. But the only Grinch in the press room is Donald Trump.

We, the American people, have a right to have Mr. Trump respond to important questions without vilifying press correspondents and their news affiliates. I am thankful the court forced the White House to reinstate Mr. Acosta.