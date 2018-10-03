Letters

Money in politics is bad — unless it goes to Democrats

Walter F. Wegst Las Vegas
October 2, 2018 - 9:00 pm
 

Lately there have been ads on TV criticizing Republican candidates for taking money from the billionaire Koch brothers. In addition, Democrat candidates complain about corporate donations to Republicans, which are allowed under the Supreme Court’s Citizens United decision. In general, the media amplify these complaints.

However, when billionaires Tom Steyer and Michael Bloomberg contribute money to Democrat candidates, that’s all right. For years unions (almost all Democrat) have contributed hundreds of millions of dollars to Democrat candidates. Those contributions have been OK with both the media and the Democratic Party.

The hypocrisy evident here is absolutely disgusting.

