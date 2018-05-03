More examples of red tape at the Clark County School District

In response to the current fiasco about erecting hurdles making it more difficult for teachers to renew their certificates, I would like to add my story.

I was a substitute teacher in the Clark County School District for more than 15 years. At about the same time Nevada lawmakers added the three-unit college course on “family relations” to the renewal process, they also added six units of college credits for substitute — yes, I said “substitute” — teachers to renew their credentials. I took my college transcripts to the Nevada Department of Education offices. I explained to two different levels of supervisors that I had more than 180 college credits, three different degrees (including a teaching credential from UNLV) and was requesting a waiver to this requirement.

“No waivers” was the reply. I quit.