More questions than answers on Las Vegas NFL stadium

Being that taxpayers have financed $750 million of the proposed NFL stadium cost, why is there any problem at all about UNLV’s usage (“LV stadium for Raiders heads into stretch run,” Tuesday Review-Journal)? The Raiders are going to use it only about eight times a year, so surely game dates won’t conflict. So it must be about money. Well, it’s already bought and paid for. Quit being so greedy. And we need to quit giving away the whole cow when a little milk would do.

Why isn’t the media holding the Raiders’ feet to the fire on a resolution of the parking issue? If there’s no convenient parking for local and visiting fans with vehicles, and adequate opportunity to tailgate, then don’t build it. It is obvious that it is designed to primarily serve patrons from the Strip, and that Raiders games are a minor part of the mix (eight out of 52 weekends). So why should we even be funding any part of it?

Seems all along like the Strip properties should have funded it.