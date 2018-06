I was saddened to hear about the death of Koko, the western lowland gorilla who recently passed away at age 46, who became famous when she was able to master the American Sign Language and communicate with human beings.

Koko, the 230-pound gorilla who converses in sign language, admires her new kitten in this April 2, 1985 file photo. (AP Photo/Ronald Cohn, National Geographic Society/File)

Animals, particularly primates, are much more intelligent than we give them credit for and also have a lot compassion and feelings. All one has to do is to watch any of the “Planet of the Apes” movies to see their potential.