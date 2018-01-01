Movie reviewer’s white guilt is showing

He writes that the movie “plays with the very real fears that come with being a young black man in today’s America.”

In his Thursday story, “Favorites on Film,” the Review-Journal’s Christopher Lawrence includes a capsule review of the movie, “Get Out.” He writes that the movie “plays with the very real fears that come with being a young black man in today’s America.”

What stereotypical nonsense. Millions of young black men are succeeding in today’s America. Far more so than in the 1960s.

Mr. Lawrence’s comment is simply white-guilt-fueled racist claptrap. Perhaps Mr. Lawrence should “get out” more and see what is really happening in his nation.