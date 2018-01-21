Nature Conservancy shows way to protecting public lands

Bridget Bennett Las Vegas Review-Journal @bridgetkbennett

A recent Review-Journal editorial voiced an opinion regarding the ways and means of safeguarding precious public lands (“Environmental capitalists,” Jan. 5). The opinion pointed to a way of saving the Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area.

The opinion noted that the Nature Conservancy stepped in to save a valuable Pacific coastline area from commercial development. The area was adjacent to public lands and part of a rare ecosystem. With the help of an individual donor, the Conservancy was able to preserve an important part of America.

​The Review-Journal went on to opine that the same kind of transaction could help preserve Nevada’s precious natural resources. The opinion acknowledges the importance of Red Rock Canyon and also voices an important solution in saving the canyon — donors of conscience and wealth.​

Las Vegas has many such possible donors. Gaming titans and various corporate entities could step up and save the canyon from the effects of commercial development.

The Bureau of Land Management could fence and preserve the donated mining property for future studies and tours of the mining processes in the American West. Then, the already existing public land on the east side of the conservation area could be opened to public use and relieve the pressure on the riparian west side of the canyon.

The Review-Journal has it right. Red Rock Canyon is worth saving, and there are ways of doing so.