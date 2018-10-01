Nevada, absentee ballots and voter fraud

Christian K. Lee/Las Vegas Review-Journal @chrisklee_jpeg

I recently received in the mail a form to fill out for absentee ballots. It says that if I fill it out once, I’ll never have to do it again. If this isn’t a recipe for disaster, I don’t know what is.

Where is the oversight for absentee ballots? Will the voter rolls be updated annually for absentee ballots? Will citizenship be verified? These are questions I can’t seem to get anyone to answer. It’s just another outlet for voter fraud to flourish in this state. Remember, every fraudulent vote steals the vote of a law-abiding citizen.

Our elected officials are not looking out for the citizens of Nevada. Voting integrity must be paramount to avoid any hint of fraud.