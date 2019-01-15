Letters

Nevada and the death penalty

Dudley Sharp Houston
January 14, 2019 - 9:00 pm
 

In response to your Friday editorial on the death penalty and Scott Dozier: The editorial says, “The state has not carried out an execution since 2006, largely because of legal obstacles erected by anti-death penalty attorneys and activists, who prefer to fight their battles in the courts rather than to persuade lawmakers.” Really?

Every other death penalty jurisdiction has the same legal obstacles as Nevada — often more — along with anti-death penalty activists and lawmakers. Yet somehow there have been more than 400 executions since 2006 within other death penalty states, but not one in Nevada.

Therefore, it must be something else. No?

