Nevada casinos should implement a smoking ban

In response to your Jan. 24 story about Nevada’s poor grades from the American Lung Association:

For many years, I suffered from a severe case of the stupids. I smoked for almost 35 years. I finally quit for good on June 14, 2004, at 9:32 p.m. It was the best decision I have ever made. I want to tell all of the bigwigs at the casinos around town that the best thing they could do for their buildings, their customers, their employees and themselves is to ban smoking at their properties.

I no longer like to gamble at the casinos because the smell of smoke makes me ill. I know that several hotels have set aside “no smoking” areas. But to get to those areas, one has to pass through areas where smoking is allowed. It still stinks. I am even finding it difficult to patronize a hotel buffet because one must again transverse the smoking areas to get to the food.

I want Nevada to get an A+ the next time they grade the individual states. For the sake of everybody’s lungs, let’s go as smoke-free as we can. Do it for your kids and your grandkids.