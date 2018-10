I had to chuckle after reading Lucas Ingvoldstad’s Saturday letter supporting Question 6 (“Go green”). It was clearly written by someone on the dole thanks to subsidies for green energy. There is no green energy business model that is profitable without subsidies.

Here’s the future letter: “Subsidies eliminated from solar and wind. Taxpayers now must foot the bill. Energy costs more than double!”

I voted “no” on 6.