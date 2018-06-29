Nevada gubernatorial candidates Steve Sisolak and Adam Laxalt need to address the issues

Perhaps they could stop the mud-slinging and tell us what they plan to do with the dismal education system in Nevada.

Nevada gubernatorial candidates Adam Laxalt, left, and Steve Sisolak.

Since the primary election, both Democrat Steve Sisolak and Republican Adam Laxalt, through their TV ads, have proven beyond a doubt that each one’s opponent is unfit, unqualified and undeserving of holding the office of governor. I believe both men should do the taxpayers of Nevada a favor and bow out of the election. If I vote “None of These Candidates,” it is wasted vote. To not vote is a bigger crime. Which leaves me between a rock and a hard place.

Perhaps they could stop the mudslinging and tell us what they plan to do with the dismal education system in Nevada, the overcrowded classrooms, the lack of supplies in classrooms and the underpaid teachers. What about the condition of the roads and the lack thereof with all the building going on?