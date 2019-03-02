Nevada joins other states to sue the Trump administration

Thank goodness Nevada now has a constitutional attorney general, Aaron Ford. Mr. Ford thinks President Donald Trump is overstepping his constitutional authority. He has joined with that great beacon of freedom, California, in a lawsuit against President Trump and funding for the border wall.

I’m sure Mr. Ford stood up against President Barack Obama when he and his administration did that famous end run around the Second Amendment known as Fast and Furious. I’m sure he stood up against DACA, deemed likely unconstitutional by at least one federal court. Here’s another one: I’m sure he stood against Obamacare after the administration claimed it wasn’t a tax but then argued before the Supreme Court that it was a tax. I’m sure Mr. Ford also stood against the Iran deal or the Obama adminstration using the IRS as a political weapon.

Man, oh man, is it great to have constitutional Democrats in charge. I can hardly wait for the Nevada attorney general’s next constitutional awakening.