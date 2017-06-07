Nevada lawmakers should leave ridesharing companies alone

Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

A suggestions to Uber and Lyft executives and drivers. Uber and Lyft should find citizens to run in the next election against any Nevada politicians who are in the taxi cartel’s pockets. On election day, Uber and Lyft should pay their drivers and provide free round-trip rides for their customers to the polling places to vote these elected officials out of office.

I live in six miles northwest of the Strip. People in my community — especially senior citizens — use Uber and Lyft all the time for doctor and drugstore appointments. Now some state lawmakers have gain tried to ban Uber and Lyft to help the taxi companies and make citizens wait hours to get a ride in their expensive dirty smelly vehicles that mostly work on the Strip.

An example needs to be made of these people.