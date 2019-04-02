Nevada lawmakers want annual sessions

David Guzman/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @davidguzman1985

One order of business at the Legislature is Senate Joint Resolution 5, which seeks to amend the Nevada Constitution to allow lawmakers to meet every year, with higher pay and benefits, instead of every other year. Here’s a counter-offer:

We’ll agree to SJR5 if lawmakers correct a historical wrong regarding Nevada’s statehood in 1864. To achieve statehood, 5,000 mostly out-of-state miners ceded 90 percent of the land within the borders of Nevada to the feds. This was done with the understanding that the land would revert to Nevada at a future time. It never happened.

When our lawmakers get the land back, they can meet annually and receive due compensation.