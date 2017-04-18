Nevada Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske deserves credit for voter fraud investigation

AP Photo/Eric Gay, File

That was a most interesting article in Saturday’s Review-Journal regarding alleged fraud in the 2016 vote. My gratitude to Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske for delving into and initiating an investigation into the issue and notifying the Department of Motor Vehicles to immediately cease offering voter registration materials to customers whom they believe may be non-citizens.

I’d venture to say that most of that voting took place within Clark County, where the vote sent three unqualified candidates to Congress and tilted the Legislature toward the Democrats.

Is it any wonder why the majority party is attempting to pass more legislation to expand voter registration procedures and automatically register people when they apply for or renew a license or identification card?

One final thought: Just look what the Democratic-controlled Legislature has done and is doing to California. One California is enough in the United States.