Nevada should ban happy hour at bars, taverns

Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @jeffscheid

As a social and fiscal conservative, I am for limited government. That said, there is a place for government intervention when it comes to ensuring public safety. As a matter of fact, that should be among government’s highest priorities.

A great place to begin is by enacting a ban on “happy hours” and “all you can drink” promotions so prevalent in Las Vegas hotels, casinos and sports bars.

Driving under the influence is a serious problem that adversely affects hundreds of innocent motorists on our streets and highways every year. What do these promotions result in besides making cash registers ring and putting more drunken drivers on the roadways?

It’s long past time to put an to end these dangerous and needless promotions.