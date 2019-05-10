Nevada should get smart about Yucca Mountain

What can residents of the state get out of the nuke dump?

The north portal of the Yucca Mountain exploratory tunnel. Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Instead of us Nevadans paying for both sides of the battle over Yucca Mountain, let’s be smart about it.

First, demand the standards for the storage facility be above what is required. Second, demand a nice large fee for storing other states’ nuclear waste. If they do not want to pay us, they can store it themselves.

Third, demand that the government improve our roads in the north, south, east and west. Perhaps build a special lane for any vehicle transporting said waste. Finally, the federal government should subsidize our medical facilities just in case there is an accident. We should have the best doctors and health professionals.